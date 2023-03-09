Returnal - March 9th Patch is Now Available

Greeting from Atropos!

We have a new update today that aims to reduce stuttering and fix a number of crashes, alongside some other general fixes.

Break the cycle on PC and find the full March 9th patch notes below!

Neil

PATCH NOTES:

Multiple optimisation improvements to reduce stuttering on CPUs with fewer than 8 cores.

Updated PSO system to reduce stuttering when Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed crash that can occur when finding or using translocators.

Fixed crash that can occur during various combat or high particle effect situations.

Enabled Intel's XeSS screen scaling technology on non-Intel hardware.

Fixed blocker that can occur when killing the Typhonops and using a Reconstructor.

Fixed 3840x1600 resolutions not displaying correctly.

Fixed Steam overlay run time being out of sync with in-game cycle time.

Optimised installation process to reduce file size.

We're continuing to read through your feedback and are working on further performance improvements for a future patch, along with a fix for Translocators sometimes not registering and a number of fixes to the Co-Op experience.