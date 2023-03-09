Returnal - March 9th Patch is Now Available

Greeting from Atropos!
We have a new update today that aims to reduce stuttering and fix a number of crashes, alongside some other general fixes.
Break the cycle on PC and find the full March 9th patch notes below!
- Neil
PATCH NOTES:
- Multiple optimisation improvements to reduce stuttering on CPUs with fewer than 8 cores.
- Updated PSO system to reduce stuttering when Ray Tracing is enabled.
- Fixed crash that can occur when finding or using translocators.
- Fixed crash that can occur during various combat or high particle effect situations.
- Enabled Intel's XeSS screen scaling technology on non-Intel hardware.
- Fixed blocker that can occur when killing the Typhonops and using a Reconstructor.
- Fixed 3840x1600 resolutions not displaying correctly.
- Fixed Steam overlay run time being out of sync with in-game cycle time.
- Optimised installation process to reduce file size.
We're continuing to read through your feedback and are working on further performance improvements for a future patch, along with a fix for Translocators sometimes not registering and a number of fixes to the Co-Op experience.
