 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Final Upgrade update for 9 March 2023

1.0.1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10726175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug of ship trying to unload excess resources to planetary storage (disassembler mode, produced resource).
Disabled hints for disassembler mode.

Changed files in this update

Experimental2 Depot 919265
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link