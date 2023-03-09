Fixed bug of ship trying to unload excess resources to planetary storage (disassembler mode, produced resource).
Disabled hints for disassembler mode.
Final Upgrade update for 9 March 2023
1.0.1.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed bug of ship trying to unload excess resources to planetary storage (disassembler mode, produced resource).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Experimental2 Depot 919265
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update