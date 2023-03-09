 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 9 March 2023

Added Rogue's elite Procyon set items!

364: Early Access 0.16.9 - March 9, 2023 12:40 AM EST
• Added Rogue's elite Procyon set items.
• The armor hard cap has been raised which has changed how physical damage reduction from armor works. Mobs may seem to hit slightly harder though it may be subtle.
• Reduce mob resist now has a cap of -75% per element.

