364: Early Access 0.16.9 - March 9, 2023 12:40 AM EST
• Added Rogue's elite Procyon set items.
• The armor hard cap has been raised which has changed how physical damage reduction from armor works. Mobs may seem to hit slightly harder though it may be subtle.
• Reduce mob resist now has a cap of -75% per element.
Nevergrind Online update for 9 March 2023
Added Rogue's elite Procyon set items!
364: Early Access 0.16.9 - March 9, 2023 12:40 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update