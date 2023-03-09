 Skip to content

Onigiri update for 9 March 2023

230309 Patch Note

■Update
-The Beast of the New Year Event Begins!
-Avatar [Elegant Chieftan] [Flowery Kyudo Gear] Added!

Please see [3/9/2023 JST Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

OnigiriUS Depot 290471
