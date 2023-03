Share · View all patches · Build 10725955 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 05:06:11 UTC by Wendy

-Added animated effects to the Crazy Brain as it moves around

-Added a new type of Useful Exits within the two Furnace recharge rooms

-Added to the aesthetic look of Many areas

-Added a few more decorative sprites

-Adjusted some various level design choices

-Adjustments some coordinates for a bunch of items upon collection point