Draft Mode Technical Test Patch

Gameplay changes:
- significant changes to the costs of mid-cost cards and spells, expensive spells got significantly cheaper, mid-cost creatures with high value abilities got slightly more expensive.
- Dragonstone is now in the boss relic pool
Bug fixes:
- improved resolution on some event images
- fixed issue where certain conditions on static effects checked the wrong variable
- fixed issue where the relic container blocked spells from being dropped in the center of the board.
Features:
- Draft mode technical test is live. Multiplayer game mode where you draft cards, build your deck, and battle other players. Get 5 wins and the cards are added to your main collection, win up to 9 times, or suffer 3 losses to end the run.
Changed files in this update