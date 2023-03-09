 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Simulacrum update for 9 March 2023

Draft Mode Technical Test Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10725924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

  • significant changes to the costs of mid-cost cards and spells, expensive spells got significantly cheaper, mid-cost creatures with high value abilities got slightly more expensive.
  • Dragonstone is now in the boss relic pool

Bug fixes:

  • improved resolution on some event images
  • fixed issue where certain conditions on static effects checked the wrong variable
  • fixed issue where the relic container blocked spells from being dropped in the center of the board.

Features:

  • Draft mode technical test is live. Multiplayer game mode where you draft cards, build your deck, and battle other players. Get 5 wins and the cards are added to your main collection, win up to 9 times, or suffer 3 losses to end the run.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link