Bat Hero update for 9 March 2023

Release Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Hotfix of some issues on the release build.

If you encounter any bugs or problems, please feel free to contact me at : Bahamun.phoenix@gmail.com and i will fix them as fast as possible.

Thanks for playing.

Best regards,
Bahamun

