 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

her tears were my light update for 9 March 2023

hungarian and dutch translations now available

Share · View all patches · Build 10725833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

translation for hungarian and dutch have been added, thanks to Diemond and Demi respectively!

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

Changed files in this update

Depot 2112521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link