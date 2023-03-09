 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 9 March 2023

[IMPORTANT] Emergency Maintenance Completed

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

The emergency maintenance to resolve the in-game error is complete on Mar. 9th, 2023, 02:00 (UTC).

※ Compensation: "Voucher: Spring Herald"

We apologize for the inconvenience.

