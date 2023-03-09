Hotfix 0.24.1

Just a quick hotfix for reported issues:
0.24.1
- Added Lair of the Dragon quest
- Fixed Tori's ranking becoming soulmates while not possible
0.24.0f
- Catalog pages now handle more items
0.24.0e
- Updated scrolling banners on Main Menu
- Removed end of content screen for girls with completed content
- Removed mentions of characters that were cut
0.24.0d
- Another possible fix for Rachel Jogging quest issue
- Fixed version numbers in changelog
0.24.0c
- Possible fix for Rachel Jogging quest issue
Changed depots in beta branch