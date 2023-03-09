 Skip to content

Paradise Lust update for 9 March 2023

Hotfix 0.24.1

Hotfix 0.24.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Just a quick hotfix for reported issues:

0.24.1

  • Added Lair of the Dragon quest
  • Fixed Tori's ranking becoming soulmates while not possible

0.24.0f

  • Catalog pages now handle more items

0.24.0e

  • Updated scrolling banners on Main Menu
  • Removed end of content screen for girls with completed content
  • Removed mentions of characters that were cut

0.24.0d

  • Another possible fix for Rachel Jogging quest issue
  • Fixed version numbers in changelog

0.24.0c

  • Possible fix for Rachel Jogging quest issue

