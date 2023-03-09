Folders!
Eight new piece rules: acidic, blacksmith, bleeding heart, dancer, ferrophile, ghost, mimic, spy
Piece images: excalibur, kelpie, duke, censor, vampire.
Corrected author data in some old uploads.
All music added to the creative commons repository.
Many bug fixes and improvements.
ChessCraft update for 9 March 2023
1.15.3
