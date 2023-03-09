 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ChessCraft update for 9 March 2023

1.15.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10725663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Folders!
Eight new piece rules: acidic, blacksmith, bleeding heart, dancer, ferrophile, ghost, mimic, spy
Piece images: excalibur, kelpie, duke, censor, vampire.
Corrected author data in some old uploads.
All music added to the creative commons repository.
Many bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

ChessCraft Depot (Windows32) Depot 1635791
  • Loading history…
ChessCraft Depot (Windows) Depot 1635792
  • Loading history…
ChessCraft Depot (Linux) Depot 1635793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link