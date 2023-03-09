 Skip to content

Storms II update for 9 March 2023

Patch 2.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10725468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs with certain items appearing too large.
Fixed a bug which would prevents the player from completing the game.
Fixed an issue with extremely high experience values from enemies.
Added various axe and mace reskins
Nerfed the Scarab Lord
Fixed a bug where Multishot would not cost mana

