Fixed bugs with certain items appearing too large.
Fixed a bug which would prevents the player from completing the game.
Fixed an issue with extremely high experience values from enemies.
Added various axe and mace reskins
Nerfed the Scarab Lord
Fixed a bug where Multishot would not cost mana
Storms II update for 9 March 2023
Patch 2.4.1
