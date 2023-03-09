 Skip to content

In the Dark update for 9 March 2023

0.97 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 10725453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.97 Update

  • Added Third Quests, 12 People Times 3 ,Total 36

  • Added 1 Attack Card That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests <Demon Shock Wave: Remove All Buff Effects and Inflict a Melee Attack> , Total 283

  • Added 5 Items That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests, Total 57

  • If You Don't Have Enough Space in Your Bag, You May Lose Items and Get Stuck in the Quests, but That Has Nothing to Do with Clearing the Game

  • Improved Performance

  • In Addition, Some Fixes

Plan

  • New Boss

  • New Cards

  • Quest

