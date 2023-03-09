0.97 Update
Added Third Quests, 12 People Times 3 ,Total 36
Added 1 Attack Card That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests <Demon Shock Wave: Remove All Buff Effects and Inflict a Melee Attack> , Total 283
Added 5 Items That Can Only Be Obtained During Quests, Total 57
If You Don't Have Enough Space in Your Bag, You May Lose Items and Get Stuck in the Quests, but That Has Nothing to Do with Clearing the Game
Improved Performance
In Addition, Some Fixes
Plan
New Boss
New Cards
Quest
