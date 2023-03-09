 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 9 March 2023

Patch Notes[03.09.2023]

Patch Notes[03.09.2023]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed raze animation performance issues for some buildings
  2. Upgraded refugee UI for 2K/4K resolution
  3. Fixed abnormal tutorial UI at the Hongye horse-riding section
  4. Fixed abnormal Debuff status icon for tumuli after using clear tumuli function of Repair Division
  5. Hotel and guestroom grids are now displayed normally during winter.
  6. Fixed several issues with soldier behaviour in the North Desert when the Observatory is destroyed.
  7. Fixed BGM issues in North Desert when challenge is being re-tried.
  8. Fixed an issue with the skin inventory being covered by some UI elements

