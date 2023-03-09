Patch Notes[03.09.2023]

Bug Fixes
- Fixed raze animation performance issues for some buildings
- Upgraded refugee UI for 2K/4K resolution
- Fixed abnormal tutorial UI at the Hongye horse-riding section
- Fixed abnormal Debuff status icon for tumuli after using clear tumuli function of Repair Division
- Hotel and guestroom grids are now displayed normally during winter.
- Fixed several issues with soldier behaviour in the North Desert when the Observatory is destroyed.
- Fixed BGM issues in North Desert when challenge is being re-tried.
- Fixed an issue with the skin inventory being covered by some UI elements
Changed files in this update