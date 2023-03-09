GAME CONTENT UPDATE 2

Version v0.4.0 9th March, 2023
Entities
- Reworked AI;
- Entities now have smooth rotation movements;
Maps
- Added Market;
- Added Tutorial;
HUD
- HUD revision 5;
UI
- Added "Entities" option;
- Added "Travel to Learning Zone" option (Game Tutorial);
- Enabled the option "Choose Map";
Items
- Added "Compass". This item will help the player to find the Powerbox;
- Added "Watch". Now the bonus time is inside the Watch content;
Match Results
- UI revision 2;
- Added an option "Try Again in another map". When the player dies now he will be able to try another run in another random map;
Game Balance
- Powerboxes now have random spawns;
Hotfixes
- Fixed some bugs;
Changed files in this update