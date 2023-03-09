 Skip to content

The Entity Within update for 9 March 2023

GAME CONTENT UPDATE 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10725437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version v0.4.0 9th March, 2023

Entities

  • Reworked AI;
  • Entities now have smooth rotation movements;

Maps

  • Added Market;
  • Added Tutorial;

HUD

  • HUD revision 5;

UI

  • Added "Entities" option;
  • Added "Travel to Learning Zone" option (Game Tutorial);
  • Enabled the option "Choose Map";

Items

  • Added "Compass". This item will help the player to find the Powerbox;
  • Added "Watch". Now the bonus time is inside the Watch content;

Match Results

  • UI revision 2;
  • Added an option "Try Again in another map". When the player dies now he will be able to try another run in another random map;

Game Balance

  • Powerboxes now have random spawns;

Hotfixes

  • Fixed some bugs;

