Minor Update

-I believe the frame rate drop issue on level 8 is finally solved
-edited some enemies/levels
-modified enemy sizes
- fixed some remaining collision issues with environment
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-I believe the frame rate drop issue on level 8 is finally solved
-edited some enemies/levels
-modified enemy sizes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update