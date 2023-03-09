 Skip to content

HellRazor64 update for 9 March 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10725434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-I believe the frame rate drop issue on level 8 is finally solved
-edited some enemies/levels
-modified enemy sizes

  • fixed some remaining collision issues with environment

Changed files in this update

