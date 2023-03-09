- Changed the blast hole area formula to make holes from smaller explosions much larger.
- Ship collisions now cause significant amount of structural damage to nearby bulkheads.
- A couple of bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 9 March 2023
Update 0.112a. Bugfixes and damage model changes
