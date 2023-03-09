 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naval Hurricane update for 9 March 2023

Update 0.112a. Bugfixes and damage model changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10725328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the blast hole area formula to make holes from smaller explosions much larger.
  • Ship collisions now cause significant amount of structural damage to nearby bulkheads.
  • A couple of bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link