Wolfskin's Curse update for 9 March 2023

Wolfskin's Curse - Version 2.1

Patchnotes
  • Added little wolf icons for the history feature. Now, you need only tap the wolf icon on the "history" screen to replay any line at will!
  • Disabled rollback in options.rpy, since the history button negates a need for it now and it was easy to mispress.
  • Updated to Ren'py 8.03.

