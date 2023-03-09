- Added little wolf icons for the history feature. Now, you need only tap the wolf icon on the "history" screen to replay any line at will!
- Disabled rollback in options.rpy, since the history button negates a need for it now and it was easy to mispress.
- Updated to Ren'py 8.03.
Wolfskin's Curse update for 9 March 2023
Wolfskin's Curse - Version 2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
