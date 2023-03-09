9 March Version update Note (official version)

[Official Version] 9 March version update description
- Open the plot of Zhang Tianshi's wish line
- Added Zhang Tianshi's exclusive talents: "Flying Sword and Sprinkling the River", "Repressing Yun Yu Yun", "Shushuhui Oblique Shadow"
Problem fix:
- Fixed the incorrect settlement of the short ending of the true eruption in some situations in the Novice Village story
- Fixed the issue of abnormal entry in Level 30 of Gu Huiyin's exclusive martial arts "GUI Meng Chunshui"
- Fixed the abnormal damage display of Gu Huiyin's exclusive martial arts "Return to Dream Chunshui"
- Fixed the issue of the incorrect configuration of each level to increase internal power mastery in Beating Shen Gong
Changed files in this update