梦江湖 update for 9 March 2023

9 March Version update Note (official version)

9 March Version update Note (official version)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Official Version] 9 March version update description
  1. Open the plot of Zhang Tianshi's wish line
  • Added Zhang Tianshi's exclusive talents: "Flying Sword and Sprinkling the River", "Repressing Yun Yu Yun", "Shushuhui Oblique Shadow"

Problem fix:

  1. Fixed the incorrect settlement of the short ending of the true eruption in some situations in the Novice Village story
  2. Fixed the issue of abnormal entry in Level 30 of Gu Huiyin's exclusive martial arts "GUI Meng Chunshui"
  3. Fixed the abnormal damage display of Gu Huiyin's exclusive martial arts "Return to Dream Chunshui"
  4. Fixed the issue of the incorrect configuration of each level to increase internal power mastery in Beating Shen Gong

