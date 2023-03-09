 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Survivor update for 9 March 2023

Improved Card Stat System

Share · View all patches · Build 10724612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update includes improvements to the card information tooltips. They will now display a preview of the effect to which weapon for better clarity. Card mods that are not used by the weapon are no longer applied.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link