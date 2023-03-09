Balance 97.261/100 Update #19

Share · View all patches · Build 10724611 · Last edited 9 March 2023 – 02:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.97.260.1

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Continuously updated the list of acknowledgements.

Added an end of chapter acknowledgement page.

Added menu page start button effects to make it easier to differentiate between modes.

Added a new "cat climbing up" mode, currently in production. (Balance 100)

Added more cat toys to "Happy Cat Mode". (Balance 100)

Added a new room for CD. (Balance 100)

Fixed the problem that the pause menu was not displayed correctly in the CD room. (Balance 100)

Note: The prologue/demo version of Balance 97.261/100 and the full version of Balance 100 are currently being fixed and updated simultaneously. Some of the updates related to the full version of Balance 100 will be noted after the update entry.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Jovi, Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, MX & LQ, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing,

Alex Wilkins, Prosie, KenG, ShantiL,

thewindbell, siru.

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun

March 9, 2023