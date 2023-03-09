Update 86 - Major Improvements

Hey Everyone,
We are excited to bring you a new major Update 86 today - that brings dozens of improvements and various new features, from expanding offline singlepayer to better performance and fixes to various issues reported by our players over the past week.
One of the bigger changes is completely reworked info screen – that separates all player data like vehicles, claims and other stats in separate tabs. We have also increased the number of vehicles and claims that players can have in offline solo mode to 10 in each category
We expect another update later this week with a lot of quality-of-life improvements, and next up we`ll will be looking into making the game more playable with controllers and Steamdeck.
Quick note - there`s a very rare bug from last week effecting several players with their claims moving into space - we expect a fix for this within 24 hours. Only effects very small number of players in offline solo mode.
As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.
And now, lets take a look at what this major update 86 has in store:
- Completely reworked Info screen interface
- Info screen now features tabs for vehicles, general stats and claims
- Info screen now also shows expiry time for each vehicle or claim
- Player no longer needs to create a crew to place Claims
- All features of the game are now accessible without having to create a Crew
- Additional performance improvements in space
- Major additional performance improvements on the planets
- Animals and other creatures will no longer spawn inside payers claim
- Fixed various issues with vehicles sometimes going missing
- Fixed various issues with vehicle sometimes teleporting some distance away or underground
- Fixed majority of issues with flying into planets (one last very rare issue remains)
- Fixed various issues with players in same Crew picking up base items and loosing them
- Only crew owners can now pick up base components, everyone else in the crew can place them
- Fixed players getting stuck on various loading screens
- Fixed players being unable to return to the main menu
- Various improvements to server stability
- Fixed rare issues effecting some players with being unable to start a crew or have their claims in space
Changed files in this update