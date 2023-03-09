Update 86 - Major Improvements

Hey Everyone,

We are excited to bring you a new major Update 86 today - that brings dozens of improvements and various new features, from expanding offline singlepayer to better performance and fixes to various issues reported by our players over the past week.

One of the bigger changes is completely reworked info screen – that separates all player data like vehicles, claims and other stats in separate tabs. We have also increased the number of vehicles and claims that players can have in offline solo mode to 10 in each category

We expect another update later this week with a lot of quality-of-life improvements, and next up we`ll will be looking into making the game more playable with controllers and Steamdeck.

Quick note - there`s a very rare bug from last week effecting several players with their claims moving into space - we expect a fix for this within 24 hours. Only effects very small number of players in offline solo mode.

As always - thanks so much for everyone`s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community.

And now, lets take a look at what this major update 86 has in store: