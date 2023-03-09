Next Generation of GATE is Here

The Best GATE So Far

After months of hard work, the latest version of GATE is here. There's so many changes and improvements, it really does feel like a whole new game. Let's break down some of the biggest changes.

Avatars

When logging into GATE, players are now prompted to choose an avatar in addition to their color. This avatar is used alongside chat messages and displayed in-game to further differentiate players from one another.

Multiple Map Support

GATE now supports unlimited maps being displayed at once. Move them, scale them, and rotate them with new gizmo support! Right-clicking a map shows new context options that allow a user to change the map layers, allowing maps to overlap in a way that best fits the situation.

Props

A new concept called Props has been introduced, allowing DMs to utilize 3D content to spice up a scene without that content having to be tied to a token. Now 3D objects can be freely dropped in and configured with the included gizmo tools.

Volumetric Fog

Fog has been completely revamped. Instead of a flat 2D image, fog now actually looks like fog! It obscures drawings and maps, while giving tokens an air of mystery. Tokens can be hidden to be removed completely from players vision, and a future update will provide an option to have that happen automatically.

No longer restricted to just a single width line, players now have access to a host of different options. Colors, size, and shapes are now available!

Streamlined Dice Roller

Custom dice rolls are now integrated with the rolls that come out of the box! Each roll has an associated icon that lets players customize to their hearts content. With over 1000 icons to choose from, there should be something for everyone!

Intuitive Content Control

The concept of the Workshop where you manage your collections has been removed. Now, to manage your 2D and 3D content, simply upload it during a session. No more swapping back and forth between the main menu and the main game to add artwork you need.

Major Performance Improvements

A lot of loading is now done asynchronously, meaning less time required to get in and get started. DMs can get a session up and going in seconds. A drastic change compared to the previous performance metrics. Additionally, 3D content has seen a major performance gain as well, reducing stuttering as that content is pulled in.

And More!

A whole new UI layout, measuring tools, and more await! Be sure to let us know if you have any problems or suggestions after giving this new update a try. It's a big one, so bugs tend to crop up, and we'd like to crush them all.

