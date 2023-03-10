The First Patch is LIVE

Greetings Brave Souls,

First of all, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your support of Elderand! We poured our hearts into this game, and we're thrilled that it's resonating with so many of you.

That said, we're dedicated to continuing to make this experience the very best it can be. To that end, our first patch is now live. Take a look at the patch notes below to see what you can expect from this one. And know that we hear you, we're listening, and we're truly humbled by your support of our game.

Cheers,

The Elderand Team

PATCH NOTE (VERSION 1.3.2)

Bugs/Issues:

-Fixed the hit box for Dan’nuhrr, Erik Zan, Torturer of the benighted, Amon, and Unstoppable Brute.

-Fixed dialogue box’s text area being too small.

-Fixed notes showing ‘Max’ in Cathedral.

-Fixed snakes not spawning properly in the Sanctuary of the First.

-Fixed Getzansu’s weapon switch glitch.

-Fixed Arena’s popup window showing wrong text.

-Fixed Pollo’s cave shop not updating properly.

-Fixed secondary weapon’s text overflowing in the equipment menu in italian.

-Fixed Dan’nuhrr’s hitbox not being deactivated on fake faces.

-Fixed Sserthris leaving map when dodging.

-Fixed inconsistent current value when previewing the ability increase.

-Fixed Elderutamah’s wrong dialogue.

-Fixed several achievements not working.

-Fixed special move inputs not working with joystick.

-Fixed Auvit’Evit’s arrows stopping bug.

-Fixed german glyphs missing (Ä, ä, Ö, ö, Ü, ü).

-Fixed incorrect translations.

-Fixed Temple’s roof trap sometimes getting stuck.

-Fixed Eloria’s roots attack sound being too loud.

-Fixed Black Virtue’s shockwave sounds missing.

-Fixed Elderutamah’s intro cutscene with sounds missing.

-Fixed Player not going to the shield state if pressed before taking a damage.

-Fixed gas hitbox not working.

-Fixed Endless Lands’s trap bug.

-Fixed spawning enemies bug in Arena and forest’s hives.

-Fixed rebinding buttons bug.

-Sound was created for the corruption’s smoke in the cutscenes.

-Added rumble to player’s death and triple gargoyle’s cutscene.

-Hideous Disciplinarian behavior update: stop following player if close enough.

-Indoctrinated Scout behavior update: stop following player if close enough.

-Indoctrinated Soldier behavior update: stop following player if close enough.

-Indoctrinated Lancer behavior update: stop following player if close enough.

-Sadic Tutor behavior update: stop following player if close enough.

-Updated Fallen Presbyter behavior: after the close scythe attack, he moves up.

Balancing:

Enemies and Bosses

-Updated Sserthris’s HP.

-Updated Erik Zan’s HP and behavior.

-Updated Elderutamah’s HP and behavior.

-Updated Amon’s HP.

-Updated Black Virtue’s HP and behavior.

-Updated Dan’nuhrr’s HP.

-Updated Torturer of the benighted’s behavior and attack damage.

-Updated Pseudopod Horror’s attack damage.

Items

-Updated all staffs damage and mana cost.

-Updated Studded Whip damage and special damage.

-Updated Kor'ydal the snake damage.

-Updated Razshah, the only special damage.

-Updated Small Health potion.

-Updated Large Health potion.

-Updated Large Mana potion.

-Updated Axe Sub-Weapon damage scale.

-Updated Knife Sub-Weapon damage scale.

-Increased Sumptuous ring drop rating.

Features

-vSync Video options.

-Now you can use sub-weapons with a single button, also remap the button.

-Sub-weapon’s classic mode can be turned On/Off.