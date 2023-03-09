 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 9 March 2023

0.1.12 - Parry This Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10724490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Swords can now parry by starting an attack in the direction of some attacks right before they land. (Parrying mostly works on melee attacks and physical projectiles.)

  • Reduced Living Tome attack start range from 480 -> 430. (Suggested by Monke the Rubble-Man and DoubleMayCare.)

  • Reworked skillcard UI markers to take up less space.

  • Made upgraded skillcard bonus text match card color.

  • Codex improvements.

  • Added full screen mode options to the settings menu. (Suggested by KirbyOrca.)

  • Reworked object throw logic to better handle situations where the thrower is right next to a wall. (Based on reports by DoubleMayCare and Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Fixed a specific moving room template in the Archives not spawning properly for client players.

  • Fixed client side player characters not realizing they're no longer grabbed after getting piledrivered, causing them to get stuck. (Reported by Monke the Rubble-Man.)

  • Fixed jump pads not attaching to moving rooms properly on server, causing them to hover somewhere around first floor instead.

  • Fixed Level Up UI lingering while the owning player is dead. (Reported by Jazdia.)

  • Fixed inventory slot original spell mana cost text not accounting for Cosmic Will. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

  • Fixed pressing pause menu keys while pause menu is open not closing it properly. (Reported by Drithyl.)

  • Fixed Boulder Crab being able to act while grabbed. (It is currently impossible to grab Boulder Crab. This change is useless.)

