0.1.12 - Parry This Bugfix

Swords can now parry by starting an attack in the direction of some attacks right before they land. (Parrying mostly works on melee attacks and physical projectiles.)

Reduced Living Tome attack start range from 480 -> 430. (Suggested by Monke the Rubble-Man and DoubleMayCare.)

Reworked skillcard UI markers to take up less space.

Made upgraded skillcard bonus text match card color.

Codex improvements.

Added full screen mode options to the settings menu. (Suggested by KirbyOrca.)

Reworked object throw logic to better handle situations where the thrower is right next to a wall. (Based on reports by DoubleMayCare and Jawad (MDragon).)

Fixed a specific moving room template in the Archives not spawning properly for client players.

Fixed client side player characters not realizing they're no longer grabbed after getting piledrivered, causing them to get stuck. (Reported by Monke the Rubble-Man.)

Fixed jump pads not attaching to moving rooms properly on server, causing them to hover somewhere around first floor instead.

Fixed Level Up UI lingering while the owning player is dead. (Reported by Jazdia.)

Fixed inventory slot original spell mana cost text not accounting for Cosmic Will. (Reported by Jawad (MDragon).)

Fixed pressing pause menu keys while pause menu is open not closing it properly. (Reported by Drithyl.)