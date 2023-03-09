Update Notes March 9

Hello, gamers. Welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our game.

We're going to make our game even better.

I'm working hard.

Updated the items listed below.

Localizing

Language packs have been added to support various languages, although they are not good enough.

Language to be added :

Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean, French, German,

Italian, Spanish

Change Sub Title

The subtitle of "Crimson hanbok" has been revised to "Face the sins"

Balancing the game

We've adjusted some of the gun, some of the zombie's capabilities and balanced them.

If you clear the boss, a certain soul and coin will be dropped.

Proceed with additional minor error correction operations.

Thank you for using our test game.

If you can proceed with the game and get information to help develop it,

Please refer to the email address below when you want to speak.

info@funwave.co.kr