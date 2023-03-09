 Skip to content

ZOMBIE HUNTER -CRIMSON HANBOK- update for 9 March 2023

Update Notes March 9

Update Notes March 9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, gamers. Welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our game.
We're going to make our game even better.
I'm working hard.

Updated the items listed below.

  • Localizing
    Language packs have been added to support various languages, although they are not good enough.
    Language to be added :
    Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean, French, German,
    Italian, Spanish

  • Change Sub Title
    The subtitle of "Crimson hanbok" has been revised to "Face the sins"

  • Balancing the game
    We've adjusted some of the gun, some of the zombie's capabilities and balanced them.
    If you clear the boss, a certain soul and coin will be dropped.
    Proceed with additional minor error correction operations.

Thank you for using our test game.

If you can proceed with the game and get information to help develop it,
Please refer to the email address below when you want to speak.

info@funwave.co.kr

