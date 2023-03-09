Update 1.073

New Features and Improvements
- Domestic animals run from burning buildings
- Ships with no human crew drift towards nearby land
- Optimized loading times
Corrections and Fixes
- Fixed a freeze caused by the AI scanning the terrain
- Humans could become stuck while doing some jobs, especially gathering
- Beached ships could be pushed into the water by units colliding with them
- Ships could move across shallows in some rivers
- The display of food gain or loss did not count fisher boats correctly
- Units did not always rotate at the intended rate when not moving
- Gates set to auto close mode closed for enemy domestic animals
- Fixed various minor bugs with galleys and naval combat
Balance
- Slightly increased the wood used by smelters
- Player's 'Mining' start begins with some ore
UI/UX
- A gate's auto close distance can be set in the 'Gate' subtab when selected
Changed files in this update