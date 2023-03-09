 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 9 March 2023

Update 1.073

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Domestic animals run from burning buildings
  • Ships with no human crew drift towards nearby land
  • Optimized loading times

Corrections and Fixes

  • Fixed a freeze caused by the AI scanning the terrain
  • Humans could become stuck while doing some jobs, especially gathering
  • Beached ships could be pushed into the water by units colliding with them
  • Ships could move across shallows in some rivers
  • The display of food gain or loss did not count fisher boats correctly
  • Units did not always rotate at the intended rate when not moving
  • Gates set to auto close mode closed for enemy domestic animals
  • Fixed various minor bugs with galleys and naval combat

Balance

  • Slightly increased the wood used by smelters
  • Player's 'Mining' start begins with some ore

UI/UX

  • A gate's auto close distance can be set in the 'Gate' subtab when selected

Changed files in this update

