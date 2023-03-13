Patch 4.02 — list of changes

Patch 4.02 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available! Among various fixes, it also improves the overall stability and performance of the game.

Below you can find a list of the most notable changes for this update:

PC-SPECIFIC

Improved CPU core utilization in the DX 12 version.

Restored horizon-based ambient occlusion. Players who had previously turned Ambient Occlusion off will need to do so again. You can find it in Options → Video → Graphics.

Fixed an issue where the "My Rewards" section was not localized in REDlauncher.

Fixed an issue with a flickering landscape in Toussaint that occurred when NVIDIA HairWorks was disabled.

Fixed an issue related to particle optimization which could result in temporary stuttering.

VISUAL

Improved immersion of water appearance by adding refraction to SSR and ray-traced reflections.

Fixed a visual issue with brick textures where black artifacts covered stone arches.

Added a Motion Blur slider. It can be found in Options → Video → Graphics.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY

Battle Preparations - Fixed the lack of a dialogue option that would progress the quest during the objective "Let Avallac'h know everything's ready."

Reason of State - Fixed an issue where the door to the warehouse could become permanently locked if the player knocked, entered and then immediately left the building.

Scavenger Hunt: Cat School Gear Upgrade Diagrams Part 1 - Fixed an issue where the quest could stay active even after the diagrams were looted.

Fixed an issue where trying to start a New Game+ on an incompatible save would block the player from starting the expansions in standalone mode until the game was restarted.

LOCALIZATION

Fixed an issue with the Korean localization of Ciri's and Geralt's Gwent card descriptions.

Fixed punctuation issues in Arabic localization.

Updated Traditional Chinese font.

Please note: these are only the most notable changes. The patch contains other minor fixes that didn't make it onto this list.