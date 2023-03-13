 Skip to content

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for 13 March 2023

Patch 4.02 — list of changes

Patch 4.02 — list of changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 4.02 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available! Among various fixes, it also improves the overall stability and performance of the game.

Below you can find a list of the most notable changes for this update:

PC-SPECIFIC

  • Improved CPU core utilization in the DX 12 version.
  • Restored horizon-based ambient occlusion. Players who had previously turned Ambient Occlusion off will need to do so again. You can find it in Options → Video → Graphics.
  • Fixed an issue where the "My Rewards" section was not localized in REDlauncher.
  • Fixed an issue with a flickering landscape in Toussaint that occurred when NVIDIA HairWorks was disabled.
  • Fixed an issue related to particle optimization which could result in temporary stuttering.

VISUAL

  • Improved immersion of water appearance by adding refraction to SSR and ray-traced reflections.
  • Fixed a visual issue with brick textures where black artifacts covered stone arches.
  • Added a Motion Blur slider. It can be found in Options → Video → Graphics.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY

  • Battle Preparations - Fixed the lack of a dialogue option that would progress the quest during the objective "Let Avallac'h know everything's ready."
  • Reason of State - Fixed an issue where the door to the warehouse could become permanently locked if the player knocked, entered and then immediately left the building.
  • Scavenger Hunt: Cat School Gear Upgrade Diagrams Part 1 - Fixed an issue where the quest could stay active even after the diagrams were looted.
  • Fixed an issue where trying to start a New Game+ on an incompatible save would block the player from starting the expansions in standalone mode until the game was restarted.

LOCALIZATION

  • Fixed an issue with the Korean localization of Ciri's and Geralt's Gwent card descriptions.
  • Fixed punctuation issues in Arabic localization.
  • Updated Traditional Chinese font.

Please note: these are only the most notable changes. The patch contains other minor fixes that didn't make it onto this list.

