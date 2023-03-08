Update V0.028.4

-Fixed paint bug on the "S100P" sideskirts

-Fixed the rear spacers and new kit/bed placement on "S100P"

-Fixed the exhaust smoke losing material after loading (will require buying a new muffler)

-Added aftermarket seats to the "S100P"

-Fixed a bug with toggling the inventory

-Improved the garage tips pop up

-Added a reset key "R" to reset the car after rolling over