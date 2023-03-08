 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Apex Point update for 8 March 2023

Update V0.028.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10723992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed paint bug on the "S100P" sideskirts
-Fixed the rear spacers and new kit/bed placement on "S100P"
-Fixed the exhaust smoke losing material after loading (will require buying a new muffler)
-Added aftermarket seats to the "S100P"
-Fixed a bug with toggling the inventory
-Improved the garage tips pop up
-Added a reset key "R" to reset the car after rolling over

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link