-Fixed paint bug on the "S100P" sideskirts
-Fixed the rear spacers and new kit/bed placement on "S100P"
-Fixed the exhaust smoke losing material after loading (will require buying a new muffler)
-Added aftermarket seats to the "S100P"
-Fixed a bug with toggling the inventory
-Improved the garage tips pop up
-Added a reset key "R" to reset the car after rolling over
Apex Point update for 8 March 2023
Update V0.028.4
-Fixed paint bug on the "S100P" sideskirts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update