Guardians Frontline update for 9 March 2023

Guardians Frontline is OUT NOW!

Guardians Frontline update for 9 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ready to smash enemies to the walls with the Gravity Gun while dropping a 5-ton Mech straight to the battlefield? 💥🦿

Join the Federation today and experience a strategic Sci-Fi shooter Guardians Frontline, our VR love letter to legendary games such as Starcraft and Halo, is finally here!

🛡️Campaign mode in single player, or up to 4 players in co-op
🛡️Fierce PvP battles for up to 8 Guardians
🛡️Tons of community-created maps
🛡️Rich level editor
🛡️Drive mechs, spaceships & more
🛡️Wield a huge range of weapons, from classics machine guns to more unique creations like the Energy Blade

If you want to connect with us developers and other fellow Guardians, join our Discord today!

