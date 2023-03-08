 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reign Of Dwarf Playtest update for 8 March 2023

Update of the latest playtest !

Share · View all patches · Build 10723855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many changes fixes, and improvements so you can enjoy the game at it's maximum
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeesh

Changed files in this update

Depot 1993281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link