Hotfix for some pretty big issues, namely, I forgot to set the release version branch to live so you have been playing a broken version of the game...
Whoops.
Saccharine Pale update for 8 March 2023
March 8th hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hotfix for some pretty big issues, namely, I forgot to set the release version branch to live so you have been playing a broken version of the game...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update