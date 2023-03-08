 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saccharine Pale update for 8 March 2023

March 8th hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10723824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix for some pretty big issues, namely, I forgot to set the release version branch to live so you have been playing a broken version of the game...
Whoops.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2314091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link