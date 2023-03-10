Minor Release - Version 2.3.24.a15

Please make sure you and your friends are all updated to this version of the game before going into Multiplayer, this version of the game is not compatible with previous versions of the game!

Visual fixes for Starlight, Underground experiences.

Fixed issues for cross-platform multiplayer support.

Random Stage button now behaves as a toggle.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

