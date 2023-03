I probably could have waited and combined some of these hotfixes, but hopefully we're nearing the end of the launch fixes.

Fixed some issues with elemental rounds, and fireside that could cause issues with scope. The game could get confused and think every enemy at once was being hit by a single projectile.

Fixed an issue with choosing the Aimbot augment on Ace that would instead grant no augment

Removed the text that indicated Beta Backup had a recharge timer