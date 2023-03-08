This update added "Patron of the Old Gods" Subscriptions! This is intended for our most dedicated supporters as a way to help the Development team while also getting some great exclusives.

As a Patron of the Old Gods, you will get:

The ability to create Private Taverns (if you already bought a season pass, you will still be able to create Private Taverns until the start of next season)

750 Gems per Month

16 Additional Deck Slots

The Exclusive "Patron of the Old Gods" in-game title

Unlimited Free Tankards

20% XP Bonus

All of this is available for 3 separate lengths of time (App Lab is manual renewal only for now):

1 Month: $9.99 USD

3 Months: $24.99 USD (15% off)

12 Months: $84.99 USD (30% off)

Version 0.24 Release Notes:

Added:

Subscriptions

Changed:

All existing decks over the deck limit of 24 have been marked as Patron Decks (the 24 non-Patron decks are selected at random). Patron Decks can only be used if you are a subscriber and under the deck limit of 40 for subscribers. You can convert a Patron Deck by deleting a non-Patron Deck

If you do not have enough gems to buy a prop then the popup now lets you go to the gems shop menu

Decks list now goes up to 8 wide on VR mode

PC mode can now scroll through the deck list

Fixed:

Performance issue around the new wands spawning multiple impact effects

Wand impacts not respecting Personal Space setting