VR Zen Garden 1.0 Prerelease!

We are close to getting out of early access into a 1.0 Release for VR Zen Garden. Its been quite a journey from the early days, from upgrading Unity, to switching pipelines, adding new arm menus, plants, trees, weather systems and so much more! Thanks for those who have been with us through the beginning and kept us pushing this application further.

Leaving early access won't mean we are done, it just means we think we are in a stable full game experience. We actually have a free DLC right around the corner we have been working on alongside this update.

What new in 1.0?



Graphics Engine

We have upgraded to the Universal Render Pipeline so we can get higher graphics fidelity as well as better optimization for VR. This meant a massive over hall of all textures, water, trees, and plants. The new tree systems looks so much more alive and vibrant now and we spent a lot of time hand placing them.



UI Menus & Player

We have added options for teleport movement and smooth movement as well as snap/smooth turning.

Added options to pause, resume, and stop audio, and time status.

Added an exit menu

Added menus for future content

Added teleport for the flower bed area

Added 2 new meditation music only tracks, about an hour each



Butterfly Tents

We have a new feature near the Eastern lake, the Butterfly Tent. Complete with a bed to lay down and relax!



Optimization

We spend even more time optimizing and got this to run at about 70fps on a OLD GTX-1050! We definitely recommend having more power for VR, but this was a great success for such a detailed world. And it gives us headroom to add more.



