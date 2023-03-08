First week results

The results

So the first week after the release of the game is over. Those were incredibly emotional days.

During this short period I had to do a lot of work on the game.

At least one patch with fixes was released every day. But usually there were several of them per day.



Screenshot from the community. Author: Keizuka.

Thank you for your bug reports!

During the first two days of the release, all critical and most serious errors were fixed.

Then there were patches that fixed the remaining important problems and many minor flaws.

Some content was also added.

English text has been edited as well.

I partially shared the patchnotes on the discord server: https://discord.gg/uf7F5SbFMG

You can share your impressions of the game, ask your questions and report bugs there, in the Steam community or in any of my DMs that you find.

A bit about the plans

Now major updates with new content is planned.

New levels will be added and the old ones will be supplemented.

The story will be expanded.

New enemies, weapons and equipment will appear.

Some mechanics will also be improved, mainly weather and radio.

A lot has been cut out for the release, so the development of updates will not take as long as it may seem.

Your saves

They don't work on updated versions of the game due to the specifics of the GZDoom engine.

[Solution]

So I publish old versions of the game. You can find them in the "Beta-versions" section in Steam's game preferences. You can easily find the version on which your saves were made and continue playing on it.



Linux version

A Linux version was also published.