Tab menu improved
New spell: dimensional tower
Fix: pawns in the french town are pawns (not rook)
Fix: last turn gold missing in the water temple
Fix: lightning ascension works properly
Fix: eternal pieces' skin on clients
Fix: weird UI behavior on client's inventory
Side Effect update for 8 March 2023
1.7.1 - Weekly update
