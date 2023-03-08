 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 8 March 2023

1.7.1 - Weekly update

Share · View all patches · Build 10723311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Tab menu improved

  • New spell: dimensional tower

  • Fix: pawns in the french town are pawns (not rook)

  • Fix: last turn gold missing in the water temple

  • Fix: lightning ascension works properly

  • Fix: eternal pieces' skin on clients

  • Fix: weird UI behavior on client's inventory

