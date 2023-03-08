Improvements
- Added an FPS limiter in the options menu.
- Added an unlock system.
- Information about the number of achievements, as well as the number of stats gained from the achievement are now visible on the main achievements page.
Balancing
- “Physical Power” and “Magic Power” on achievement bonuses have been replaced with “Might” (thereby benefiting “Bonus Power”).
- It is easier to unlock given content through Ortharion Fragments.
- Successes that earn bonus energy shields earn a fixed value instead.
- Successes that win in defense win instead of parry.
- The “Great Bandit Slayer” achievement grants dodge instead of life and mana.
bug fix
- The NPCs always have their possible answer, even if the quest has already been done or taken.
- Healing skills can no longer increase target maximum lives.
- Ortharion when giving the quest for the 10 shards starts the correct dialogue.
- Teleporters north of B3 are properly saved/loaded.
- Teleporters are correctly visible on the world map without the need to load from a new map.
- Talent 2643 is correctly registered.
- Talent 2609 for sacrificial mana works correctly.
- The energy type description for skills over time is correctly displayed (sacrificial mana for example)
Changed files in this update