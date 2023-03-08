 Skip to content

Ortharion : The Last Battle Prologue update for 8 March 2023

0.01a

Share · View all patches · Build 10723297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Added an FPS limiter in the options menu.
  • Added an unlock system.
  • Information about the number of achievements, as well as the number of stats gained from the achievement are now visible on the main achievements page.

Balancing

  • “Physical Power” and “Magic Power” on achievement bonuses have been replaced with “Might” (thereby benefiting “Bonus Power”).
  • It is easier to unlock given content through Ortharion Fragments.
  • Successes that earn bonus energy shields earn a fixed value instead.
  • Successes that win in defense win instead of parry.
  • The “Great Bandit Slayer” achievement grants dodge instead of life and mana.

bug fix

  • The NPCs always have their possible answer, even if the quest has already been done or taken.
  • Healing skills can no longer increase target maximum lives.
  • Ortharion when giving the quest for the 10 shards starts the correct dialogue.
  • Teleporters north of B3 are properly saved/loaded.
  • Teleporters are correctly visible on the world map without the need to load from a new map.
  • Talent 2643 is correctly registered.
  • Talent 2609 for sacrificial mana works correctly.
  • The energy type description for skills over time is correctly displayed (sacrificial mana for example)

