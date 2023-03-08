 Skip to content

Unforgettable Voyage update for 8 March 2023

Update 1.0.5-Fixed a reverse time crash

Share · View all patches · Build 10723250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Through the implementation of a new feature(not yet announced or ready for public), I broke the reverse system. I have since fixed the reverse time system.

-Since I was fixing stuff Guy will no longer face upward each time you reverse fully.

