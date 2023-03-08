Squad 4.3 arrives on the 15th of March!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Squaddies,

Update Squad 4.3 will be here soon on the 15th of March!

It will bring with it a massive rework for the Irregular Militia Forces, the Manicouagan new map (a complete remake of Manic-5), a new Quick Play feature and many more bug fixes, improvements, and optimizations to the game. Keep an eye out for more details coming soon!

Next week we will publish the complete Release Notes for you to check and learn all the latest additions that made it to the game in 4.3.

At ease,