UPDATE 1.3.0: Accessibility - BROK is now fully playable by blind gamers!

1.3.0

ACCESSIBILITY UPDATE

BROK is now the first full-fledged adventure game to be fully playable by blind or visually impaired players!

Fully narrated via text-to-speech and audiodescriptions.

Puzzles adapted for blindness.

Positional audio for fights, which of course can be skipped.

No online connectivity required.

No specific device required, play with keyboard or a controller.

Additional options for larger fonts and increased contrast.

To enter the accessibility menu, press SPACE (or Y on a Xbox controller) on the title screen, then follow the audio instructions.

IMPORTANT: Accessibility speeches are only available in English, so you must understand this language.