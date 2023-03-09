UPDATE 1.3.0: Accessibility - BROK is now fully playable by blind gamers!

1.3.0
ACCESSIBILITY UPDATE
BROK is now the first full-fledged adventure game to be fully playable by blind or visually impaired players!
- Fully narrated via text-to-speech and audiodescriptions.
- Puzzles adapted for blindness.
- Positional audio for fights, which of course can be skipped.
- No online connectivity required.
- No specific device required, play with keyboard or a controller.
- Additional options for larger fonts and increased contrast.
- To enter the accessibility menu, press SPACE (or Y on a Xbox controller) on the title screen, then follow the audio instructions.
IMPORTANT: Accessibility speeches are only available in English, so you must understand this language.
- Past conversations are now spoken (for everyone)
- Picking up items with keyboard now requires to press ALT (or the redefined key) to avoid picking them up by accident instead of attacking.
- Fixed: If we managed to skip the drones fight in Chapter 3, hints would get stuck on it.
- Fixed: Switching player or to summary when outside the school in chapter 2 would not restore the state properly when back.
- Fixed: Vibrations level was truncated to 0% / 100% / 200% when saved instead of the real value.
- Fixed: Chapter select now restores the Tramp prescription if he's still alive and we no longer had it.
- Fixed: Shay no longer talks about help with materials if we already gave them.
- Fixed: An ad in Dr. Mink's room was invisible.
- Fixed: An ad still appeared at night at Border Post even if already picked up.
(Rvs 17829)
