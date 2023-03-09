 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 9 March 2023

UPDATE 1.3.0: Accessibility - BROK is now fully playable by blind gamers!

1.3.0

ACCESSIBILITY UPDATE

BROK is now the first full-fledged adventure game to be fully playable by blind or visually impaired players!

  • Fully narrated via text-to-speech and audiodescriptions.
  • Puzzles adapted for blindness.
  • Positional audio for fights, which of course can be skipped.
  • No online connectivity required.
  • No specific device required, play with keyboard or a controller.
  • Additional options for larger fonts and increased contrast.
  • To enter the accessibility menu, press SPACE (or Y on a Xbox controller) on the title screen, then follow the audio instructions.

IMPORTANT: Accessibility speeches are only available in English, so you must understand this language.

  • Past conversations are now spoken (for everyone)
  • Picking up items with keyboard now requires to press ALT (or the redefined key) to avoid picking them up by accident instead of attacking.
  • Fixed: If we managed to skip the drones fight in Chapter 3, hints would get stuck on it.
  • Fixed: Switching player or to summary when outside the school in chapter 2 would not restore the state properly when back.
  • Fixed: Vibrations level was truncated to 0% / 100% / 200% when saved instead of the real value.
  • Fixed: Chapter select now restores the Tramp prescription if he's still alive and we no longer had it.
  • Fixed: Shay no longer talks about help with materials if we already gave them.
  • Fixed: An ad in Dr. Mink's room was invisible.
  • Fixed: An ad still appeared at night at Border Post even if already picked up.
    (Rvs 17829)

