Introducing the latest update to Mini Motorways: Bridge to Busan!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, city planners! Come along with us as we tour the newest addition to Mini Motorways: the iconic city of Busan.

Explore the vibrant port city where the Nakdong River meets the Port of Busan and see if you can keep traffic moving across bridges and the Korean Peninsula’s coastline! With over 3.5 million residents, this bustling metropolis needs your help to ensure its commuters get to where they need to go.

This update also features various performance improvements and bug fixes. We hope you enjoy your next trip around the world!