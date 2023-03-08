PATCH NOTES 1.4.94 IS OUT!

Hello Survivor!

"She's alone there... waiting for you."

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

_- Changed Graphics options to improve some creatures in the game that are not being shown in a properly way, it uses Lumen Technology for Ray Tracing and some of the Dark Fog and Lights aren't showing properly. This shadow issue can have some bad impact in one of the endings. So I changed it.

Improved MAP hints. Now once you get a specific Key, the map will show you the doors you can use it.

Improved some hints in the beginning so new players don't get so lost to get the flashlight.

Added a notification in the first dark area in corridor so the player knows he have to get flashlight first before getting lost in the dark.

Fixed some rare issues with the Old Camera._

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!