RPG Architect update for 8 March 2023

Mouse Input Update - Feature Update and Bug Fixes

8 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed further physics issues.
  • Virtual Keys overhaul - support for Mouse and Touch built in (Touch untested).
  • (Expansion for Gamepads/Controllers workable/available)
  • Fixed an issue with mixing operations on Integer/Floating Point variables.
  • Performance improvement on input and callback.

