- Fixed further physics issues.
- Virtual Keys overhaul - support for Mouse and Touch built in (Touch untested).
- (Expansion for Gamepads/Controllers workable/available)
- Fixed an issue with mixing operations on Integer/Floating Point variables.
- Performance improvement on input and callback.
RPG Architect update for 8 March 2023
Mouse Input Update - Feature Update and Bug Fixes
