Patch notes EA 1.0.6 (aka: The Rushed Jetpack)

We were forced to rush an update due issues on progression. Rolling this change back is additional work, so we pushed things as is. We are planning to improve the campfire experience, so players are now able to craft bandages. This needs to be explained better in a future update, but is okay enough for the time being.

Fixed issue where players can't craft a Jetpack because they already got one.



Players are now able to craft bandages. Hold V on keyboard, Dpad Down on gamepad. This will be explained better in the next update.



New resource type: cloth. Used to craft bandages. They can be looted from dead corpses (those already present in the world, not from kills)



Fixed issues related to player speed.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to leave feedback & suggestions in our Steam Community Hub or in our Discord server!