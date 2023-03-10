PATCHES 1.3.4.0 - 1.3.5.0 – LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.3.4.0 for the Atomic Heart is rolled out and now available on all platforms. See the list of changes for this update below:
- FOV settings added
- Ultrawide screen fixes (FOV adapted)
- Fixed an issue with a default voiceover being set to English after launching the game for the first time
VISUAL AND AUDIO
- Improved VFX for Vov/a6 death in frozen state
- Add sounds for jumping in Limbo
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect displaying of PM in the NORA Repair Vendor with installed cartridge
- Fixed some environment collisions before the final boss fight
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect flickering lighting at the bottom of the screen when moving around the Chelomey location
- Fixed an issue with P-3 body flickering in the Sechenov Center cutscene
- Fixed an issue with cartoons not playing sometimes
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading of the first location in the VDNH
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading of the boiler room after loading
- Fixed an issue with culling of plant in the Pesticide location
- Fixed an issue with the lighting in a hotel in the Village
- Added aiming sounds for MP "Revolver-type bolt frame" upgrade
- Fixed an issue with a sound in an elevator in the VDNH
- Fixed an issue with an environment culling in the Maya PlisetskayaTheater
- Fixed an issue with a sound of the Testing Ground (POLYGON 8) exit door
- Fixed an issue with an A-pose of mutant corpses
- Fixed an issue with a sound in an elevator in the Algae Workshop of the Vavilov Сomplex
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading of the last puzzle room in the Magnetic Shock Absorption Zone
QUESTS
- Improved quest markers in the VDNH
- Fixed an issue with Tereshkova not going further if you stand close to the gate
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect Plych spawn in the Pavlov Complex morgue
- Fixed an issue with an elevator in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 10)
- Fixed an issue with a Candle in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 10)
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect Rotorobot spawn in the VDNH
- Fixed an issue with missing objects
- Fixed an issue with a save in the Vavilov Complex tunnels
- Fixed an issue with a deadlock when hitting the Plyusch in the Maya Plisetskaya Theater with a Swede's circle attack
- Fixed an issue with getting stuck in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 1)
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect quest item picking while having a huge amount of resources
- Fixed an issue with a quest item turning into the MARC (“Fat Boy”) ammo
- Fixed an issue with a start of the Limbo location
- Fixed an issue with a crash when loading autosave in the Algae Workshop
- Fixed an issue with a сrash after death from the Natasha’s missile
- Fixed an issue with the "She sells mustache on a seashore" quest updating
- Fixed an issue with the Black Vova's health bar after an autosave
- Fixed an issue with an elevator doors in the Seed Bank of the Vavilov Complex
- Fixed an issue with a door in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 11)
- Fixed an issue with not being able to re-enter after the exit through the main entrance to VDNH right before the door closes
- Fixed an issue with a door not opening at the start of the Limbo in the Pavlov Complex
- Fixed an issue with doors not opening after killing the Plyusch and all the mobs in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 9)
- Fixed an issue when player is loaded through an autosave on the level border on the transition from an entrance to tunnels in the Vavilov Complex
- Fixed an issue when part of the Sechenov's Office area in the Chelomey is not loading when going up in an elevator
- Fixed an issue when part of the Ceremonial Ramp area in the VDNH isn't loading
- Fixed an issue when it’s impossible to interact with the Candle in the boiler room of the Thermarium if it’s pushed behind the pipe support
GAMEPLAY / OPEN WORLD
- Fixed an issue with the Windbender Power Generators and Dandelion CCTV System being not repaired by the Pchelas
- Fixed an issue with a missing KS-23 receipt
- Fixed an issue with the P.E.A.R. terminal not responding to interaction in a locked room in the VDNH
- Fixed an issue when it’s impossible to open map in the open world
- Fixed an issue when you can not get out of the car in some cases
- Fixed collisions in many places to prevent being stuck in an environment
- Fixed an issue with an inaccessible Chirper in the Pesticide location of the Vavilov Complex
- Fixed an issue with consumable items in the weapon selection wheel
- Fixed an issue with displaying of the uninstalled PM upgrades
- Fixed an issue with displaying of the uninstalled MARC (“Fat Boy”) upgrades
- Fixed an issue with a loot disappearing after loading the save
- Fixed an issue when pieces of dead frozen enemies become lootable
- Fixed an issue with missing map objects in the Friendship of Peoples Park in the VDNH
- Fixed an issue with falling down under the map when jumping onto the reflector at the end of the Magnetic Shock Absorption Zone
ACHIEVEMENTS
- Fixed an issue with an achievement progress saving
- Fixed an issue with the progress of achievements after restarting the game
- Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Scanner" achievement
- Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Atomic Heart" achievement
- Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Lord of War" achievement
- Fixed an issue with finding/crafting MP not forwarding the "Lord of War" achievement
- Fixed an issue with the progress of the "Hothead" achievement
- Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Clean-up" achievement
UI
- Fixed an issue with the NORA Repair Vendor UI
- NORA Repair Vendor storage UI improvements for the 16:10 and 21:9 ratio monitors
- Improved HUD notifications for sending items to the storage
- Improved skill activation HUD
- Fixed an issue with a stuck display of the received loot
STABILITY
- Improved performance in some areas
- Improved stability - fixed some rare crashes
PC-ONLY
- Mouse acceleration disabled
- Fixed an issue with a soft lock when pressing space many times during the use of the NORA Repair Vendor
RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES
- If you install third-party software to modify the Atomic Heart game client on a PC, it may break your game. In the event of a similar situation, to solve it, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.
- If you've encountered issues on Steam, the first thing to do is check the integrity of the game files as described here, as it may solve the issues: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB
Also, here’s a list of main updates that along with the others will become available with the next upcoming patches:
- UI and subtitles size settings
- Steam Deck support
- Gamepad Input remapping
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us, we are following it very closely and will share the news in a timely manner!
