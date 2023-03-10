PATCHES 1.3.4.0 - 1.3.5.0 – LIST OF CHANGES

Patch 1.3.4.0 for the Atomic Heart is rolled out and now available on all platforms. See the list of changes for this update below:

**

FOV settings added

Ultrawide screen fixes (FOV adapted)

Fixed an issue with a default voiceover being set to English after launching the game for the first time

**

VISUAL AND AUDIO

Improved VFX for Vov/a6 death in frozen state

Add sounds for jumping in Limbo

Fixed an issue with an incorrect displaying of PM in the NORA Repair Vendor with installed cartridge

Fixed some environment collisions before the final boss fight

Fixed an issue with an incorrect flickering lighting at the bottom of the screen when moving around the Chelomey location

Fixed an issue with P-3 body flickering in the Sechenov Center cutscene

Fixed an issue with cartoons not playing sometimes

Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading of the first location in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading of the boiler room after loading

Fixed an issue with culling of plant in the Pesticide location

Fixed an issue with the lighting in a hotel in the Village

Added aiming sounds for MP "Revolver-type bolt frame" upgrade

Fixed an issue with a sound in an elevator in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with an environment culling in the Maya PlisetskayaTheater

Fixed an issue with a sound of the Testing Ground (POLYGON 8) exit door

Fixed an issue with an A-pose of mutant corpses

Fixed an issue with a sound in an elevator in the Algae Workshop of the Vavilov Сomplex

Fixed an issue with an incorrect loading of the last puzzle room in the Magnetic Shock Absorption Zone

QUESTS

Improved quest markers in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with Tereshkova not going further if you stand close to the gate

Fixed an issue with an incorrect Plych spawn in the Pavlov Complex morgue

Fixed an issue with an elevator in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 10)

Fixed an issue with a Candle in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 10)

Fixed an issue with an incorrect Rotorobot spawn in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with missing objects

Fixed an issue with a save in the Vavilov Complex tunnels

Fixed an issue with a deadlock when hitting the Plyusch in the Maya Plisetskaya Theater with a Swede's circle attack

Fixed an issue with getting stuck in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 1)

Fixed an issue with an incorrect quest item picking while having a huge amount of resources

Fixed an issue with a quest item turning into the MARC (“Fat Boy”) ammo

Fixed an issue with a start of the Limbo location

Fixed an issue with a crash when loading autosave in the Algae Workshop

Fixed an issue with a сrash after death from the Natasha’s missile

Fixed an issue with the "She sells mustache on a seashore" quest updating

Fixed an issue with the Black Vova's health bar after an autosave

Fixed an issue with an elevator doors in the Seed Bank of the Vavilov Complex

Fixed an issue with a door in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 11)

Fixed an issue with not being able to re-enter after the exit through the main entrance to VDNH right before the door closes

Fixed an issue with a door not opening at the start of the Limbo in the Pavlov Complex

Fixed an issue with doors not opening after killing the Plyusch and all the mobs in the Testing Ground (POLYGON 9)

Fixed an issue when player is loaded through an autosave on the level border on the transition from an entrance to tunnels in the Vavilov Complex

Fixed an issue when part of the Sechenov's Office area in the Chelomey is not loading when going up in an elevator

Fixed an issue when part of the Ceremonial Ramp area in the VDNH isn't loading

Fixed an issue when it’s impossible to interact with the Candle in the boiler room of the Thermarium if it’s pushed behind the pipe support

GAMEPLAY / OPEN WORLD

Fixed an issue with the Windbender Power Generators and Dandelion CCTV System being not repaired by the Pchelas

Fixed an issue with a missing KS-23 receipt

Fixed an issue with the P.E.A.R. terminal not responding to interaction in a locked room in the VDNH

Fixed an issue when it’s impossible to open map in the open world

Fixed an issue when you can not get out of the car in some cases

Fixed collisions in many places to prevent being stuck in an environment

Fixed an issue with an inaccessible Chirper in the Pesticide location of the Vavilov Complex

Fixed an issue with consumable items in the weapon selection wheel

Fixed an issue with displaying of the uninstalled PM upgrades

Fixed an issue with displaying of the uninstalled MARC (“Fat Boy”) upgrades

Fixed an issue with a loot disappearing after loading the save

Fixed an issue when pieces of dead frozen enemies become lootable

Fixed an issue with missing map objects in the Friendship of Peoples Park in the VDNH

Fixed an issue with falling down under the map when jumping onto the reflector at the end of the Magnetic Shock Absorption Zone

ACHIEVEMENTS

Fixed an issue with an achievement progress saving

Fixed an issue with the progress of achievements after restarting the game

Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Scanner" achievement

Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Atomic Heart" achievement

Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Lord of War" achievement

Fixed an issue with finding/crafting MP not forwarding the "Lord of War" achievement

Fixed an issue with the progress of the "Hothead" achievement

Fixed an issue with unlocking the "Clean-up" achievement

UI

Fixed an issue with the NORA Repair Vendor UI

NORA Repair Vendor storage UI improvements for the 16:10 and 21:9 ratio monitors

Improved HUD notifications for sending items to the storage

Improved skill activation HUD

Fixed an issue with a stuck display of the received loot

STABILITY

Improved performance in some areas

Improved stability - fixed some rare crashes

PC-ONLY

Mouse acceleration disabled

Fixed an issue with a soft lock when pressing space many times during the use of the NORA Repair Vendor

**

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

**

If you install third-party software to modify the Atomic Heart game client on a PC, it may break your game. In the event of a similar situation, to solve it, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.

If you've encountered issues on Steam, the first thing to do is check the integrity of the game files as described here, as it may solve the issues: https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/0C48-FCBD-DA71-93EB

Also, here’s a list of main updates that along with the others will become available with the next upcoming patches:

UI and subtitles size settings

Steam Deck support

Gamepad Input remapping

Thank you for sharing your feedback with us, we are following it very closely and will share the news in a timely manner!