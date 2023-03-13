Balance & Bug Fixes Update - Patch Notes 

Balance Changes:
-
The difficulty curves have been tweaked so that longer quests are more difficult. At first, this change won't be particularly obvious. But as the length of your quest increases, the difficulty will ramp up more sharply than before. This is meant to reduce the risk of some quests becoming infinitely long, when players outscale the game's difficulty.
-
The Left Behinds charm now spawns 1-2 small critters, instead of 3 critters.
-
The radius and damage dealt by the Blast Buddies charm has been decreased.
-
The damage dealt by the Ricochet charm has been slightly decreased.
-
It is now possible to summon pets inside of dungeons.
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed an issue where it was sometimes possible to leave Base Camp by fast travelling.
-
Fixed an issue with typing Chinese text when renaming the island or your pets.
Changed files in this update