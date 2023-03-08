Patch 1.3.11 Adds extra camera angles and 'Wayfarer's Intuition'

Patch 1.3.11

This week’s patch is a mixed bag of new features and AI improvements. In the options menu you can choose to change the camera settings you can toggle through in-game. The added ‘Wayfarer Instinct’ helps you locate key items when you are in cautious mode, and holding the Staff allows you to detect the magic radiating of hidden ‘wall eye’ sensors.

New Features

In the options menu you can choose between different camera settings to use in the game.

Wayfarer Intuition: if you go into cautious mode you might instinctively detect the presence of nearby ‘key’ items.

Holding the staff allows you to detect magic.

Adds ‘wall eye’ sensors, these might be hidden and need to be detected with magic.

Improves the ‘follow leader’ behavior.

Improves the way the generator can spawn and utilize side rooms.

Bug Fixes