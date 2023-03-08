SpellRogue Playtest update v0.8.4

Greetings dice slingers,

We’re back with an update changing a ton of content and adjusting some systems.

We have been thinking about how we want the upgrade system to work, and have decided to try out a streamlined version. Spells can now only be upgraded a single time to make the choice between their A or B upgrade more impactful. We also completely removed the upgrades for Relics and have instead given them simple turn-based cooldowns. This greatly improves their usefulness and role in the game as “ultimates” that makes each turn more varied.

We think this improves and clarifies the experience, but let us know how you feel about these upgrade changes.

In addition to this, a bunch of new spells and redesigns have made their way into the game. Some even have entirely new mechanics such as Exhaust that destroys available dice and Expend that completely depletes another spell of Charges. These have great combo potential so we look forward to seeing all your OP combinations on Discord.

Check out the full changelog beneath.



Some of the new graphics for Earth Spells.

General

19 new spells!

Spells can now only be upgraded once, pick A or B wisely.

Relics can no longer be upgraded, but you gain one at each boss.

Removed free shards in act 2 and 3.

Redesigned a ton of spells and some loadouts for Fire and Earth.

Lowered amount of spells using Banefire and Thorns.

Thorns now persist through the full combat.

Redesigned and simplified some combat encounters.

Added Steam Cloud Save.

Graphics & UI

Added graphics for common rarity Earth spells.

Added Graphics for the Earth Mage.

Improved wizard select scene.

Added UI on wizard loadout to show transcendency level reached.

Improved lighting in Swamp and Burnt Forest combat scenes.

Increased the size of many enemies.

Added positive/negative borders to status effects.

Bug fixing

Fixed darkstar triggering from broken/muted spells.

Fixed “adjacent” targeting sometimes not hitting anything.

Fixed some enemies flipping between damage previews when hovering “end turn”.

Fixed the spell Release breaking spell drafts.

Fixed Void Ooze splitting twice when killed.

And many other undocumented changes and bugfixes...